Senthilbalaji played a central, pivotal role in job racket scam, ED tells Supreme Court

April 29, 2024 11:31 am | Updated 11:58 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) maintained in the Supreme Court that former Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji played a “central and pivotal role” in the “job racket scam” during the period 2014-2015.

A Bench headed by Justice A.S. Oka posted the petition filed by Mr. Senthilbalaji for regular bail for hearing on May 6.

The case involves kickbacks for jobs in the Metropolitan Transport Corporation of Chennai and Tamil Nadu State Corporation when Mr. Senthilbalaji was the Transport Minister.

The Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was based on three FIRs and a charge sheet filed by Law Enforcement Agency of the Central Crime Branch of Chennai.

The ED said bank statements show cash deposits of ₹1.34 crore in the account of Mr. Senthilbalaji and ₹29.55 lakh in that of S. Megala, his wife. Further, cash deposits of ₹13.13 crore were found with his brother Ashok Kumar, ₹53.89 lakh with his wife A. Nirmala and ₹2.19 crore with B. Shanmugam, a private assistant of Mr. Senthilbalaji.

“Cash deposits are huge compared to their income disclosed in the income tax returns,” the 93-page affidavit filed by the Central agency said.

Senior advocate Aryama Sundaram, for Mr. Senthilbalaji, said his client has been under incarceration for over 150 days.

But the ED said the “huge cash deposits” detected to Mr. Senthilbalaji was “nothing but part of proceeds of crime brought into the financial system for the purpose of laundering. The proceeds of crime identified in his bank accounts were utilised and layered”.

The affidavit said, the candidates who were approached said they paid money to Mr. Shanmugam directly or through mediators.

“List of evidences include incriminating documents related to recruitment of drivers, conductors, junior tradesman, junior engineers, assistant engineers found in a pen drive seized Mr. Senthilbalaji’s house,” the ED said.

Again, it said, there were email communications between the former Minister (Mr. Senthilbalaji) and Mr. Shanmugam and M. Karthikeyan, another private assistant, with officials of MTC/TNSTC regarding the recruitments.

The affidavit said, Mr. Senthilbalaji exploited his office for personal gains through acts of corruption. He had collaborated with personal staff, family members and officials to orchestrate a strategy.

“Evidence shows conspiracy to exchange cash for jobs or selections emanating from Mr. Senthilbalaji,” the ED said.

The Central agency said the Supreme Court should deny regular bail to Mr. Senthilbalaji.

He and his brother were highly influential persons. Mr. Kumar has been absconding for a long time. Mr. Senthilbalaji had continued as Minister without portfolio even while in custody, showing the extent of his influence. There had been an attack on income tax officials associated with the case.

“Petitioner is wilfully not cooperating with the commencement of the trial. He is not complying with the Madras High Court to complete the trial in three months,” the affidavit said.

