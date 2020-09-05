Senthil Balaji moves HC in cheating case

Former Minister V. Senthil Balaji has moved the Madras High Court with a criminal revision petition against the refusal of a special court to discharge him from a case of allegedly having taken money from many people by promising them jobs in the transport department.
The revision has been filed against the order passed by the special court on August 26.
The petitioner urged the High Court to stay the proceedings in the case pending before the special court till his revision petition was disposed of.
He said the Central Crime Branch chargesheet contained vague allegations.
Claiming to have been following a tight schedule as a Minister between December 2014 and January 2015 when the alleged offence was committed, the petitioner said it was impossible that people like the complainant approached him and had a tete-a-tete regarding public employment.
“The allegations made by the witnesses per se are unbelievable and unacceptable and concocted. Their averments, if read carefully, would certainly show that they are intentionally and dishonestly made to rope this petitioner / accused with the serious crime,” his criminal revision petition read.
Further, stating that similar complaints had been made against him in other districts too, the petitioner said the High Court had in 2016 quashed one such case booked by the Sivaganga district Crime Branch police.
