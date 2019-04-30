Tamil Nadu

Senthil Balaji gets advance bail

The Madras High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to former Minister V. Senthil Balaji of DMK and Congress candidate for Karur constituency S. Jyothimani in a case of instigating supporters to gherao the Returning Officer on April 15.

Justice R. Subramanian granted relief on condition that they should appear before the Inspector of Thanthonimalai police station in Karur district thrice a week till June 1. The case had been booked against the petitioners on the basis of a complaint lodged by the Returning Officer.

