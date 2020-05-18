Tamil Nadu

Senthil Balaji booked on charges of threatening Collector

A case has been registered against former Minister and Karur district organiser of DMK V. Senthil Balaji, on charges of abusing and threatening Collector T. Anbalagan.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the Collector, the Thanthonimalai police have booked Senthil Balaji under Sections 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), 147 (rioting), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 294 b (uttering obscene words), 353 ( assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

In his complaint, Mr. Anbalagan said that Mr. Senthil Balaji met him with a group of 25 persons on May 12 and raised questions on why he was not invited for the review meeting relating to COVID-19 in his capacity as the MLA of Aravakurichi constituency.

The Collector alleged that Mr. Senthil Balaji, while addressing the media after meeting him, had issued a threat and abused him.

In his interview to the media, Mr. Senthil Balaji had said that he, Kulithalai MLA Ramar and Karur Member of Parliament S. Jothimani were not invited for the review meetings held at the Collector’s office. But the officials invariably invited the elected representatives of the AIADMK.

When the matter was taken to his notice, the Collector said that he had no knowledge of the issue, Mr.Senthil Balaji claimed at the pressmeet. “No educated person would reply like this. He does not have the maturity to be a Collector,” Mr. Senthil Balaji had said.

“If the Collector did not mend his ways, he’ll not able to venture out. I will not be cowed down even if he chooses to misuse the official machinery and threaten me with the police force. The DMK cadre would protest against him,” Mr. Senthil Balaji had said.

