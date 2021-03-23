Senthil Balaji booked for speech on sand mining

TIRUCHI

23 March 2021 00:19 IST

The police have registered a case against former Minister and DMK candidate for Karur constituency V. Senthil Balaji for his controversial speech on sand mining.

Mr. Balaji reportedly told bullock cart operators that they could lift sand once the party came to power.

Acting on a complaint filed by Babu Murugavel, joint secretary, advocates wing, AIADMK, the police booked Mr. Balaji under Sections 153 (provocation with an intent to cause riot), 89 (threatening public servant), 505 1 (b), (creating enmity), 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) and 353 (deterring public servants from discharging duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Free run

In his complaint, Mr. Murugavel said that Mr. Balaji, in his speech delivered before filing nomination in Karur on March 15, had told bullock cart operators that they could have a free run once his party was voted to power.

Mr. Balaji had said that the bullock cart operators could venture into the river to load sand as soon as M.K. Stalin, DMK president, was sworn in as Chief Minister. He reportedly told them they could call him if any official prevented them from lifting sand and the officer concerned would not continue there.

Mr. Murugavel complained that the speech was aimed at threatening officials and creating unrest. Hence, suitable action should be taken against Mr. Balaji.