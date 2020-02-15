Senthil Balaji appears before CCB

DMK MLA and former Minister V.Senthil Balaji on Friday appeared before Central Crime Branch (CCB) officers in connection with an inquiry into alleged job scam in transport corporations. The Job Racket Wing of CCB had registered the case against him alleging that when he was Transport Minister in AIADMK government headed by Jayalalithaa, he and his associates had collected ₹2.31 crore claiming that he would get them jobs in State Transport Corporations. Recently, the CCB officers conducted searches in the premises of Mr. Balaji and others.

Last week, the Madras High Court, while granting anticipatory bail, directed him and his brother to appear before investigating officers. As per the order of court, the former minister appeared before officers in the City Police Commissioner’s office in Vepery.