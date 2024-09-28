Senior VCK leaders regret the ‘setback’ to the ties with DMK

After the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s ideological pitch for a ‘share in power’ triggered a row, party seniors feel the DMK-VCK alliance has suffered a setback, especially when the elections to the rural local bodies are due in many districts.

A senior leader told The Hindu that the VCK got several policies and schemes implemented for the Scheduled Castes only because of the close relationship between its founder Thol. Thirumavalavan and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and between the second-line leaders of both parties.

“After what happened recently, I doubt whether we would be empowered as much as we have been by the DMK. Representation in the local bodies is important for a party like the VCK. If the DMK feels that the VCK wants to move out of the alliance, why should it accommodate our demands? Furthermore, the DMK will start thinking about how to contain the damage that would be done by the VCK leaving the alliance,” the senior leader said.

Important demands

VCK floor leader in the Assembly Sinthanai Selvan said the government had conceded three important demands of the party. They were the establishment of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes; the passing of the SC/ST Sub-Plan Act; and reservation of 5% of the government procurement contracts for the SCs and the STs.

“First, the SC/ST Commission will exist for ever. Second, the SC/ST Sub-Plan Act will ensure that the funds meant for the development of these communities cannot be diverted and the unused funds would be carried over to the next year. The VCK had urged the government to pass the Sub-Plan Act, going by how the Dalit families had benefited in Telangana. In that State, each eligible Dalit family was given ₹10 lakh under the Dalit Bandhu Scheme to start businesses. So, with the Sub-Plan Act, funds set aside for the betterment of the Dalits can be monitored. The Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme to help Dalit entrepreneurs and the Iyothee Thass Pandithar Habitation Development Scheme to help build infrastructure in Dalit neighbourhoods are the other noteworthy schemes,” Mr. Selvan said.

Good rapport

He also added, “All these were possible only because our leader and the Chief Minister share a good rapport. We are a party that had rejected elections once. Now, we have achieved so much by being in this alliance.”

Another VCK leader said the party would not be able to bargain a better deal with the AIADMK because the DMDK and the Naam Tamilar Katchi — assuming that they would join the AIADMK-led alliance — would vie with each other to be the main ally of the AIADMK. “The NTK has 8% vote share and the DMDK will insist that it is a bigger party than the VCK. Where would the VCK be in the pecking order,” he asked.