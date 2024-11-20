Senior professors at Madras varsity debate need for biometric attendance for faculty

The Higher Education Department’s decision to introduce biometric attendance in universities is a discussion point among senior professors.

The University Grants Commission gave the institution total autonomy for its performance. “The government has denied us grants but wants us to toe its line. Such a move would only impede research,” said a professor.

“A botany professor may go on field work. A language professor may have to visit other libraries for rare manuscripts. We often complete our work and come to the university. The complaint is teachers do not come to the university regularly. Did we get A++ status without being at work?” he asked.

The university has already implemented the system for non-teaching staff.

A science professor said he made it a rule to visit his department in Guindy on Saturdays though technically he need not be present on campus. “If I don’t come, the students will go away on Friday afternoon. I come on Saturdays, spend time with the boys, have tea with them and leave around noon. This ensures that they are on campus and conduct their research work,” he said.

A biometric system is not new to the university. Some departments with expensive laboratory equipment have introduced biometric lock system. Some retired professors felt there it was necessary to trust faculty who work beyond specified hours. Many of them hold several positions within the university system and are called away for meetings as well.

The system can be implemented for non-teaching staff and in colleges but not faculty, said J. Kumar, former Vice-Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University. “There could be some impact initially when the system is introduced. But those who do research do it for passion and they will keep at it,” he pointed out.

Former Vice-Chancellor P. Duraisamy, however, said it was feasible to introduce the system. The UGC has specified workload of teaching hours as well as the faculty’s availability on the campus to attend their duties and other responsibilities, he pointed out. “It should be implemented for both teaching and non-teaching staff. Professors are given 30 days OOD leave (leave on other duties such as to attend conferences, seminars, conduct viva-voce etc. Other than OOD leave days, a faculty member should spend at least five hours on the campus,” he said.

Anna University implemented biometric attendance three months ago. “The aim was to introduce paperless administration. Faculty must be in the university by 9 a.m. and be available on campus till 4.30 p.m. Teachers can take permission if they have to leave campus,” said a professor.

Former V-C of University of Madras P.K. Ponnuswamy felt research work would be affected. “Any kind of regimentation will affect research work seriously. There could be other ways to monitor quality research output in universities.” With minimal staff, no funds to pay salary and pension and no V-C the university is not conducive for serious researchers. The malady is elsewhere and medicine is wrong one,” he opined.