Senior geriatrician V.S. Natarajan felicitated

Senior geriatrician V.S. Natarajan was felicitated in the city. Dr. V.S. Natarajan Geriatric Foundation recently received the Vayoshreshta Samman Award. A book on geriatric FAQs Kelvi Badhil Mudhiyor Maruthuvam authored by Dr. Natarajan was released by retired IAS officer Lakshmikanthan Bharathi. Entrepreneur Nalli Kuppuswamy Chetty received the first copy. Dr. Natarajan said the book has 80 questions that touch upon several topics such as vaccination for the elderly and elderly abuse.
