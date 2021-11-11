Tamil Nadu

Senior criminal lawyer N. Natarajan dead

N. Natarajan  

Senior counsel N. Natarajan, a famous criminal lawyer who was part of the team that defended actor M.R. Radha in a case booked against him for shooting former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran in 1967, died in Chennai on Thursday.

He had also represented the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. He was 84 and suffering from age-related complications. Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram was one of his many renowned juniors.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paid his last respects along with Member of Parliament N.R. Elango and others. A host of judges, former judges, senior counsel and lawyers from the Madras Bar condoled his death and hailed his legal acumen.


