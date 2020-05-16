Tamil Nadu

Senior CPI(M) leader K. Varadarajan dies

He was closely associated with the farmers’ association of the party and functioned as its State general secretary.

Senior CPI(M) leader and former member of the party’s Polit Bureau K. Varadarajan died in Karur on Saturday.

He was 73 and is survived by his son and a daughter. “He was not keeping well for sometime and died at the house of his son in Karur,” said CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan.

Born in Srirangam, Varadarajan worked in the Public Works Department (PWD) before joining the CPI(M) as a full-time member. He had functioned as the Tiruchi district secretary of the party unit and was elected to the party's state committee and secretariat. He had represented the Polit Bureau two times.

Varadarajan was closely associated with the farmers association of the party and functioned as its State general secretary. Later he became the all India general secretary of the organisation.

“During emergency, the government sought to attach his house in Srirangam and even made public announcement about its decision. But his family stood firmly behind the party,” Mr Balakrishnan recalled.

He had penned a book Thathuva Dharisanam and a lot of publication on farmers movement and issues. His brother K. Lakshmanan is an ace translator and another brother K. Anantharajan worked as the general manager of the party organ Theekathir in Tiruchi.

Mr Balakrishnan said K. Varadarajan’s last rites would be held in Srirangam. “Party flags will fly at half mast for three days as a mark of respect,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 11:29:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/senior-cpim-leader-k-varadarajan-dies/article31603466.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY