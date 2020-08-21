Senior CPI leader hospitalised

CHENNAI

21 August 2020 14:37 IST



Senior CPI leader R. Nallakannu, who was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) with complaints of fever, has tested negative for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and his condition is stable.

According to hospital authorities, he was admitted on Thursday with complaints of fever for two days. His swab returned negative for COVID-19. “His condition is stable, and he is undergoing treatment at the hospital,” a hospital authority said.

