Tamil Nadu

Senior CPI leader hospitalised

Senior CPI leader R. Nallakannu, who was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) with complaints of fever, has tested negative for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and his condition is stable.

According to hospital authorities, he was admitted on Thursday with complaints of fever for two days. His swab returned negative for COVID-19. “His condition is stable, and he is undergoing treatment at the hospital,” a hospital authority said.

