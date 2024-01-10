Senior Counsel P.S. Raman all set to be Tamil Nadu’s Advocate-General once again

January 10, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Senior Counsel P.S. Raman, alias Bharat Raman, is all set to be appointed Tamil Nadu’s Advocate-General following the resignation of R. Shunmugasundaram. He has a standing of 40 years in the Bar and has been a designated Senior Counsel since 2004.

According to sources, the State government has forwarded Mr. Shunmugasundaram’s resignation as well as a proposal to appoint Mr. Raman as the new A-G to Governor R.N. Ravi and has been awaiting issuance of the appointment order.

After the order gets issued, this shall be the second time that Mr. Raman would be assuming the office of A-G. He had already held the office once between 2009 and 2011. He was 49 years old in 2009 and achieved the distinction of being the second youngest lawyer to assume the high office.

Mr. Raman is the son of former Advocate General and former Additional Solicitor General V.P. Raman who holds the record of having assumed the office at the youngest age of 46 in the 1970s.

Born on November 7, 1960, Mr. Raman had pursued his schooling at Vidya Mandir in Chennai and was elected school pupil leader in 1976. Thereafter, he obtained his bachelor’s degree in commerce from the Loyola College in Chennai and a law degree from Madras Law College in 1984.

After the death of his father in 1989, he founded the law firm Raman and Associates and got designated as a Senior Counsel at a relatively young age of 44. He had been handling constitutional, civil, commercial, criminal, property law, indirect tax and intellectual property matters and had appeared in several leading cases before the Madras High Court.

In 2006, the DMK government led by the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi appointed him as Additional Advocate-General and elevated him to the post of Advocate General within three years. He resigned in 2011 following a change of regime in the State.

Mr. Raman was also an avid sportsman who had played competitive cricket. During the COVID-19 lockdown, he wrote the biography of his father titled ‘The man who would not be King.’ It was released by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in June 2022.