Tamil NaduCHENNAI 30 September 2020 01:52 IST
Senior civic official dies of COVID-19
Updated: 30 September 2020 01:52 IST
A pall of gloom descended on the Ripon Building, the headquarters of the Greater Chennai Corporation, on Tuesday, after a senior official fell victim to COVID-19.
S. Shankar, a Superintendent Engineer who was working in the Storm Water Drain Department, succumbed to the infection.
A senior official of the civic body said the 57-year-old Superintendent Engineer was an efficient officer, and was admitted to a private hospital more than 10 days ago. But he died on Tuesday.
