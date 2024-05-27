Senior citizens want State and Centre to address their welfare demands

The Federation of Senior Citizens, Tamil Nadu, has demanded that the State and Central governments focus on the long-pending demands of senior citizens.

The federation submitted their views in 2022 to the State Council for Senior Citizens but there was no information about the progress report released by the social welfare and women’s empowerment department, said Federation president V. Rama Rao.

The progressive State government should announce a policy on elders as leaders in social welfare, he said.

The federation requested that the city bus passes be made renewable annually and issued without any restrictions. It called for building old age homes and day care centres at district headquarters that could be either free or charged.

The government must appoint a joint commissioner for every 10 lakh elderly persons in Chennai to disseminate information. The elderly must be given preference in the issue of title deed, caste and community certificates, the members said. The State government should enact a legislation that non-reply to an application or petition by a senior citizen within a month would result in a fine of ₹250 a day for the official concerned. The move would eliminate corruption and introduce transparency in administration, said federation secretary Meenakshi Sundaram.

The Union government should restore the seniors’ rail fare concession. It should also refund the ₹36,000 crore that was deducted from the pensioners and employees from whose income the dearness relief for 18 months was deducted.

The members demanded that the government desist from levying tax on food items and that unclaimed amount from banks, railways, post office, LIC and other institutions amounting to ₹1 lakh crore be spent on the welfare of senior citizens.

The federation demanded that up to 10% of the total beds must be allocated for free treatment to senior citizens at corporate hospitals. The members called for expansion of the National Centre of Ageing to Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Tirunelveli as well.

