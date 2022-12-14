Senior citizens cannot seek cancellation of property transfer if document does not contain clause on maintenance, says Madras HC

December 14, 2022 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a significant verdict, the Madras High Court has held that the elderly cannot seek cancellation of property transfer documents by invoking the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act of 2007, if the document does not contain a clause imposing an obligation on the settlee/transferee to maintain the settlor/transferor.

Justice R. Subramanian said, there were two essential pre-conditions for seeking a declaration of the property transfer as null and void under Section 23 of the 2007 Act. The first condition was that the transfer document should have been executed after the Act came into force and secondly, it should create an obligation to maintain the transferor.

If any of those two conditions had not been satisfied, then the Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) heading the Maintenance Tribunals under the Act could not entertain applications for declaring the documents as void, the judge said. He dismissed a writ petition filed by S. Selvaraj Simpson of Chennai seeking a direction to the Ambattur RDO to act upon his complaint.

‘Transfer of property must be conditional’

The judge pointed out that Section 23 of the 2017 Act clearly states that any senior citizen who had transferred his/her property by way of gift or otherwise, after the commencement of the statute, could seek cancellation on the ground of failure to maintain him/her only if the transfer had been made on condition that he/she should be maintained by the transferee.

If the Maintenance Tribunal constituted under the statute was satisfied with respect to the charge of failure to maintain, then such a transfer should be deemed to have been made by fraud or coercion or under undue influence and it could be declared as void either at the instance of the senior citizen or others, if the latter was incapable of enforcing his/her rights.

Section 7 of the Act states that the tribunals for each sub division must be presided over by an officer not below the rank of sub divisional officer of a State. Therefore, in the present case, the petitioner had sought a direction to the Chennai Collector as well as the Ambattur RDO to act upon a detailed complained lodged by him on August 16, 2021 under the 2017 Act.

However, on finding that the plea made to the RDO was not maintainable at all since the property transfer document in question did not contain a clause imposing an obligation on the transferee to maintain the writ petitioner, the judge said, the RDO, therefore, could not be directed to entertain the complaint made by the senior citizen against his son.

The judge further observed that it would, nevertheless, be open to the petitioner to launch appropriate proceedings seeking maintenance from his son and also seek cancellation of the property transfer document before a jurisdictional civil court subject to availability of such remedy.