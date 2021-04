THANJAVUR

07 April 2021 01:46 IST

A senior citizen died after exercising his franchise in the Papanasam constituency in Thanjavur district on Tuesday.

Arjunan, 62, of Ayyampettai, cast his vote at a school near his house. Suddenly, he swooned and was rushed to the government taluk hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. He had a history of low blood pressure.

Advertising

Advertising