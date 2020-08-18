Senior citizen conned, loses ₹1.03 lakh

A senior citizen lost ₹1.03 lakh after a caller convinced him to share his debit card details over the phone.

According to police, the complainant Sadasivam received a call on Sunday from a man claiming to be the manager of a nationalised bank where he held an account. He told him that the validity of his debit card would expire soon and asked him to share his card details to renew it.

The victim shared the details. Within a few minutes, over ₹1.03 lakh was debited from his account. Following this, he lodged a complaint with the Mylapore police.