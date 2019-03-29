Senior citizen conned at CMBT

A senior citizen was conned by a few persons posing as police personnel in CMBT, who robbed him of ₹10,000 and four sovereigns of gold jewellery.

Police said Ganapathy, 67, a resident of Mogappair East went to Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus to board a bus to Nagapattinam on March 22.

While he was waiting for the bus, a 30-year-old woman approached him and started a conversation.

Then four persons came there and introduced themselves as police personnel.

In an intimidating tone, they told him that they would arrest him for teasing the woman in public. Ganapathy believing them to be police personnel decided to bribe them to be let off. When Ganapathy told them that he had no money with him, they snatched his wallet and forced him to use his ATM card to withdraw ₹10,000 from a nearby machine.

They then took him to a jewellery shop in Thirumangalam where they made him pay for four sovereigns of gold jewellery.

After collecting the gold, they abandoned him and escaped from the scene.