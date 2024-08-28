ADVERTISEMENT

Senior AIADMK leaders come to Palaniswami’s defence, flay Annamalai

Published - August 28, 2024 12:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK deputy general secretary K.P. Munusamy has accused BJP State president K. Annamalai of “doing politics through the media”, and pointed out that the BJP leader had just completed three years in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interacting with journalists in Krishnagiri on Monday, Mr. Munusamy had said that Mr. Palaniswami rose through the ranks to become the general secretary. Hence, Mr. Annamalai was not qualified to comment on the AIADMK chief.

In a statement, R.B. Udhayakumar, the party’s secretary of Puratchi Thalaivi Peravai and the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, sought to know whether the BJP leader would make public the names of his friends who were financially supporting him to take care of his household expenses. “What is the fate of the DMK files released by Mr. Annamalai?,” he asked.

Dubbing Mr. Annamalai “a corporate firm’s manager,” AIADMK organisation secretary D. Jayakumar told reporters here on Tuesday that it was “ridiculous” to talk of the [political] eradication of the AIADMK, which had remained, over the years, as a banyan tree. “Regardless of the number of births he [Mr. Annamalai] may take, he cannot destroy the AIADMK,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US