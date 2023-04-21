Senior academic demands revamp of Madras University Syndicate

April 21, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

A former professor and a member of the Syndicate of the University of Madras has written to several former Vice-Chancellors seeking support to revise the composition of the Syndicate in the wake of severe financial crisis facing the institution. The university is reported to be struggling to pay salaries and pension dues and is functioning with around 40% faculty strength.

Recently, the Higher Education Department issued an order restraining the university from recruiting without the approval of the Finance Department.

G. Shanmugam, a retired professor, has suggested that the university revisit the need for the presence of ex-officio members in the Syndicate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Syndicate has 27 members of seven of them are bureaucrats. They include the Education Secretary, Law Secretary, Health Secretary, the directors of Higher Education, Technical Education, Medical Education and Legal Studies.

Apart from this, six members are elected by the Senate from among its members; five members are elected by the Academic Council from among its members; three members are nominated by the Governor-Chancellor; three university professors are nominated by the Chancellor and recommended by the V-C, besides an associate professor and an assistant professor, according to seniority in the university.

Old arrangement

Mr. Shanmugam said the Law, Medicine and Technical Education officials were made ex-officio members when there was just one university. But with the government establishing separate universities for each discipline of study, their presence in the Syndicate had become “needless and redundant”. He has suggested that the Finance Secretary could be inducted instead. “This will help the university take decisions involving financial matters, for which government grants are expected, in the Syndicate itself.”

It would help the university to recover from the acute financial crisis it is facing, he said.

The university was established in 1857 and the Madras University Act was enacted in 1923. Though amendments were made to accommodate changes, the basic structure of the university bodies had been maintained.

Former Vice-Chancellors such as S.P. Thyagarajan and P.K. Ponnuswamy agree that the composition is skewed in favour of bureaucrats. Without their votes, no reforms can be taken up. Bureaucrats fail to see in “proper perspective” the kind of reforms needed in an institution, said Mr. Thyagarajan.

While the University of Madras at least has elected members, newer universities do not have such options and are “almost government-controlled systems” he said. “If academic autonomy is not permitted by any of the bodies of the university, it will not be helpful for futuristic reforms. The bodies must facilitate reforms and quality enhancement and not depend on the actual decision of the government or any other body,” he said.

Mr. Ponnuswamy said: “The inclusion of other specialised department secretaries must be reviewed. Their experience will be useful provided they act according to their knowledge as they represent the government. ”

The government representatives’ approval is necessary for the university to implement resolutions passed by the Syndicate, he said. “The members from the government are powerful. I do not object to their presence but their behaviour as they push the government’s agenda into the university,” he added.