Sengottaiyan questions DMK govt. over assurance of NEET exemption for T.N.

March 31, 2023

AIADMK legislator and former School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan on Friday questioned the DMK government over its electoral assurance that if it was elected to power, it would take steps to immediately get an exemption from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for Tamil Nadu.

During his speech in the debate on the demand for grants for School and Higher Education Departments in the Assembly, Mr. Sengottaiyan said: “Still, the same situation [aspirants to compulsorily appear for NEET for medical admissions] continues.”

The former Minister highlighted the shortage of teachers and said there was a huge burden on teachers due to several administrative tasks, including the requirement for them to fill details in the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) portal.

Mr. Sengottaiyan also flagged the need to ensure the safety and security of teachers, as the COVID-19 pandemic left a long-lasting impact on the mind and behaviour of students. He referred to instances of assault on teachers by students, besides underlining the need to regularise the services of over 12,000 temporary teachers.

Producing a page from a school textbook, Mr. Sengottaiyan said: “Though this House adopted a Bill seeking to ban online rummy, this textbook shows students are taught to play rummy. Officials should exercise caution before publishing the textbooks for students,” he said.

While concluding his speech, the AIADMK legislator claimed that the 2026 Assembly polls would be a turning point in the State’s politics, and his party’s leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami would assume office as the Chief Minister.