Sengol | Rajaji’s support was crucial for traditional ‘power transfer’: T.N. Governor

May 26, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi said the ‘sengol’ was handed over to Lord Mountbatten after a process of sanctification. Then it was received by the first Prime Minister to the accompaniment of the chanting of the ‘Thevaram’ hymns of Sri Thirugnanasambandar

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi. The Governor said on Friday, May 26, 2023, that after the British emphasised the transfer of power with “traditional trappings”, the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru took the help of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari in complying with the procedure. | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi said on Friday, May 26, 2023, that after the British emphasised the transfer of power with “traditional trappings”, the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, took the help of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari in complying with the procedure.

Inspired by the Cholas, handed over to Nehru: historic ‘Sengol’ to be installed in new Parliament building

At a function held at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University here, he said it was the practice of kings to transfer power by handing over the ‘dharma dand’ (the sceptre) to their successors. Having received European education, the first Prime Minster, though brilliant, was not conversant with ancient Indian traditions, the Governor said.

In keeping with tradition, Rajaji, the last Governor-General, arranged for the ‘sengol’ to be made by a famous Madras jeweller in accordance with the design specified by the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam.

The Governor said the ‘sengol’ was handed over to Lord Mountbatten after a process of sanctification. Then it was received by the first Prime Minister to the accompaniment of the chanting of the ‘Thevaram’ hymns of Sri Thirugnanasambandar.

Mr. Ravi said the ritual, reported by The Hindu and other national newspapers, was forgotten. Installation of the ceremonial sceptre, which had been kept at Allahabad Museum, in the new Parliament Building would signify a tryst with tradition, he felt.

