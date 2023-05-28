HamberMenu
Sengol bent on the very first day: Stalin

May 28, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday condemned the arrest of wrestlers protesting in Delhi, and questioned whether such arrests were morally right, that too on the day of the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Pointing out that no action had been taken by the BJP leadership against the party MP against whom the wrestlers had given complaints, he said it was condemnable that they had been arrested after being dragged and removed from the protest site. “This shows that the sengol [sceptre] has been bent on the very first day,” he said.

