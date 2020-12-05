Send only a 5-minute clip for The Hindu Margazhi contest

When you send in your video entry to The Hindu Classical Music Competition, the last date for which is December 12, 2020, do keep it under five minutes.

Those who are interested in sending in their videos and have doubts about the formats to be used, or how to upload the content, do check: https:// www.thehindu.com/news/ national/tamil-nadu/ the-hindu-announces- margazhi- competition- for-young-indian-classical- musicians/ article33231111.ecet

Carnatic and Hindustani vocalists, instrumentalists and percussionists under 40 can send the Google Drive or Dropbox links to their entries to thmargazhi@ thehindu.co.in.

Ensure a plain background, a mike to pick up the audio clearly would be great, and calm down, relax and perform.

Don’t rush. Start with a very brief introduction of yourself and provide details of the piece you are going to perform. Make it brief, the focus is on performance.

In the email along with the video link, mention name, age, phone number, category, postal and email address, guru, number of years of training, and details of piece being rendered.