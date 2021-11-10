‘Send Ministers to Kerala on Mullaperiyar’

AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, on Tuesday suggested that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin send a delegation of Ministers to Kerala for meeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and impressing upon him the need to bring to an end the neighbouring State’s “violations” on the Mullaperiyar issue.

In a series of tweets, he criticised the Kerala government for the decision to freeze the move on felling of trees for the strengthening works of the “baby dam” and asked Mr. Stalin what action he was going to take.

Mr. Dhinakaran also came down on the DMK government, accusing it of compelling farmers to take crop insurance by November 15, which was “unacceptable.” As there were practical difficulties and transplantation was not yet over during the Samba/Thaladi season, the government should not only extend the last date for enrolment under the crop insurance scheme but also simplify the procedures.