Send back redeployed staff of Annamalai University: teachers’ association

The Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association (TNGCTA) has urged the Higher Education Department to send back teachers, redeployed from Annamalai University to various government arts and science colleges across the State, to the parent institution.

According to S. Suresh, general secretary of the Association, the faculty members were sent on deputation to government colleges in the wake of a severe financial crisis in Annamalai University in 2016. As per an agreement, they were sent on deputation for a period of three years.

More than 1,000 faculty members have been sent so far. For the past nine years, the faculty members have been working as teachers and the deputation was extended from time to time. As a result, more than thousand job aspirants, who are supposed to be employed in government colleges, on the basis of social justice, are being denied the opportunity, he said.

“The State government follows the reservation system for appointment, but the teachers who have been redeployed were not appointed following the rule of social justice. We want the government to appoint as per the rules of reservation through the regular mode of appointment,” Mr. Suresh added.

The posts of teachers in several State Universities have been remaining vacant for a long time. The redeployed staff from Annamalai University could be appointed in the vacant posts in the Universities instead, TNGCTA said.

The teachers, who are working on deputation basis, should not be made permanent in government colleges. They should be integrated into Annamalai University itself for the welfare of students and teachers in government colleges, the Association said.

