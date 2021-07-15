Senator Logistics donates 100 oxygen concentrators

CHENNAI

15 July 2021 03:03 IST

Philanthropists have resumed donating to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to help fight COVID-19.

Senator Logistics India will donate 100 oxygen concentrators costing ₹1.43 crore. Its managing director Oliver Nees handed over the letter to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian handed over ₹77 lakh to Mr. Stalin. The amount was donated by various organisations and individuals. Chennai Nadar Peravai chipped in with ₹30 lakh, and district president Ernavur A. Narayanan handed over the sum to the Chief Minister. Nellai-Thoothukudi Nadar Magamai Paripalana Sangam, Chennai Vazh Nadar Sangam and Perambur Vattara Nadargal Aikkiya Sangam contributed ₹25 lakh. Tirunelveli Dakshan Mara Nadar Sangam chipped in with a like sum. Kovai and Madurai Nadar Sangam Trusts donated ₹20 lakh.

Meenakshi Sundararajan Engineering College secretary K.S. Babai handed over a cheque for ₹20 lakh to Mr. Stalin.

The Adyar Cancer Institute has donated ₹11 lakh, a day’s salary of its doctors and employees. The cheque was handed over by director G. Selvaluxmy. Actor Vadivelu handed over a cheque for ₹5 lakh towards CMPRF.