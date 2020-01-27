Sena Medal for Dhoni’s Army buddy

“Army is a way of life,” says Captain A. Ranjith Kumar, a native of Tamil Nadu who has been selected for the Army's Sena Medal (Gallantry) this year for his key role in an operation in the Kashmir Valley.

Being the son of an employee of a Sainik School in Tiruppur district, it was natural for him to aspire to get into the military school.

“Through the Army, one can serve the country while also pursuing their dreams. In my case, adventure is my passion,” says the paratrooper attached to the 23rd battalion of the prestigious Parachute Regiment, which recently received the Army chief's citation award.

Captain Kumar was part of an operation in the Kashmir Valley in which key extremists were eliminated. The details of the operation cannot be published for security reasons.

“We spent about two years collecting intelligence and planning our strategy. We coordinated with various government agencies, and it eventually paid off,” says the officer over the phone from Delhi.

Captain Kumar and former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni became friends when the latter was made an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army and underwent training. Captain Kumar fondly remembers playing carrom and table tennis with the cricketing legend.

“We met during our para jumps. He is a good friend and like a mentor. After my father and my school, Dhoni has been a great source of support and motivation,” says Captain Kumar, who was recently adjudged the best in the High Altitude Warfare School in Gulmarg . He has also trained with the U.S. Special Forces.

According to him, Dhoni has always wanted to serve in the Army. “As and when I caught up with him, Dhoni used to love listening to stories from Jammu and Kashmir,” he says.