Semmozhi Tamil Awards presented to 10 scholars

CHENNAI

22 January 2022 23:51 IST

Research into Tamil should be intellectual, emotional: CM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin urged Tamil researchers to ensure that their work is not just ‘intellectual’ but is also ‘emotional’, at the Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Semmozhi Tamil Awards function held in Chennai on Saturday.

The awards are presented by the Kalignar M. Karunanidhi Tamil Aivu Arakkatalai, which was set up by the former Chief Minister after the Central Institute of Classical Tamil was set up in 2008. Mr. Stalin said Tamil language cannot be confined to just those who speak the language. “It is an identity of a culture, of the land and nature. I visited the place with Minister Thangam Thennarasu, and I can say that it is functioning very well. I thank those who have worked to create the institution on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Government,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said Medavakkam-Sholinganallur Link Road, which houses the new campus, will be called ‘Semmozhi Salai’ and added that the Semmozhi Tamil Chair would be created in five universities in South East Asia.

Advertising

Advertising

The awards were presented to those who excelled in archaeology, study of stone inscriptions, coins, literature, fictional literature, research in literature, translation and fine arts. Former Vice-Chancellor of Madras University Professor Pon. Kothandaraman (2011), Professor E. Sundamoorthy in 2012 (Former vice-chancellor, Tamil University), Professor Pa. Marudhanayagam in 2013 (former director, Puducherry institute of Linguistics and Culture and former registrar, Pondicherry University), Professor Ku. Mohanarasu in 2014 (Former professor and president, Tirukkural Research Centre, Madras University), Professor Maraimalai Ilakkuvanar in 2015 (former Tamil professor), Ka. Rajan in 2016 (former professor, history, Pondicherry University), Kavignar Erode Tamilanban (former Tamil professor, New College, Chennai) in 2018 and Ku. Sivamani (former president, Karandhai Pulavar college, Thanjavur and Thiruvalluvar College, Tirunelveli) received the ₹10 lakh cash prize and an award. Two winners — Dr. V. S. Rajam (senior lecturer, Department of South Asia Regional Studies, University of Pennsylvania, U.S.A.) in 2010 and Professor Ulrich Nicholas, professor and Head of the Institute of Indology and Tamil Studies, Cologne University, Germany – will receive the awards at a later time.

The awards were not presented for 10 years between 2010 and 2019, according to an official release.