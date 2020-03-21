Semmalai lashes out at Centre

S. Semmalai (AIADMK) on Friday criticised the “big brother attitude” of the Centre saying central legislations were overriding legislation passed by the State.

Speaking on the debate on the demand for grants for Law Department in the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Semmalai, who represents Mettur, said the Centre sought to hold sway even on subjects in which the State had legislative powers.

Referring to the Atal Bhujal Yojana, a scheme implemented by the Centre with financial support from the World Bank, Mr. Semmalai claimed the Centre had shown “step-motherly attitude” towards Tamil Nadu since none of the districts were included in it.

Recalling an incident during his term as MP in the 14th Parliament, Mr. Semmalai said the Centre attempted to pass the Lokpal Bill as well as Lokayukta Bill, even though the latter was within the State government’s domain. “I was the only member to give a dissent note with the permission of Amma [Jayalalithaa],” he said.

Mr. Semmalai claimed that when he had checked with DMK MPs then, “They said though they were against it, they did not oppose it because of alliance dharma.” Only an MP from Trinamool Congress from West Bengal “supported my stand.”

Although there were specific subjects in the Central List, State List and the Concurrent List, legislations enacted by the Centre prevailed over that of the State if they were in Concurrent List, he said. “Even legislations passed by the States will have to get the President’s assent,” he pointed out.