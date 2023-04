Seminars sustainable agriculture and green wealth to be held today

April 20, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The District Environment Mission Team Rotary International District 3232 and Dr. M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute will jointly organise a seminar at the latter’s campus in Maduravoyal on Friday. A press release issued on Thursday said discussions on ‘Sustainable Agriculture and Talks on Sold Waste Management’, ‘People’s Participation in Environment Protection and Myths and Mists on Creating Green Wealth’ will be held on the occasion. ADVERTISEMENT

