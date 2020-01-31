Seminar, workshops conducted on leprosy eradication

As part of the Sparsh Leprosy Awareness Campaign, a seminar for those engaged in medical services and leprosy eradication mission was conducted at Voorhees Higher Secondary School, Vellore, on Thursday.

Other programmes, such as an essay competition, were also held to create awareness among the medical fraternity and encourage them to eliminate leprosy from our society.

District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram administered a pledge to the participants and launched a signature campaign.

In his address, Mr. Sundaram said that in the past, people lived close to the riverbanks but now, scared by the amount of pollutants, they seek residence elsewhere. Polluted water is the major cause for all diseases, and people should desist from polluting the waterbodies to save the environment for future, he said.

A number of programmes were conducted under the National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP). Doctors who have given an exemplary performance in the mission were honoured by Mr. Sundaram.

School students shared the thought on ‘Leprosy Eradication’ through their essays.

Sparsh Leprosy Awareness Campaign, 2020, is part of an an annual activity from the fortnight of January 30 to February 13 to create awareness about leprosy and its eradication.

Deputy Director, Medical Officer (leprosy), J. Vetriselvi, Deputy Director (medial services-leprosy), P. Preetha, Deputy Director (Family Welfare), K. Nedumaran and others attended the event.