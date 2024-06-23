ADVERTISEMENT

Seminar conducted on India’s new criminal laws

Published - June 23, 2024 01:15 am IST - CHENNAI

The event was organised by Surana and Surana International Attorneys and Vinayaka Mission’s Law School

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai-based Surana and Surana International Attorneys (SSIA) and Vinayaka Mission’s Law School (VMLS) jointly organised a one-day session on ‘Transforming Justice: A National Conference on India’s New Criminal Laws’.

The introductory session began by setting the context to the pertinence and importance of the new laws and its subsequent integration into the society.

The moderator, advocate Kalyan Jhabakh, Senior Partner, Surana and Surana International Attorneys, provided his introductory thoughts about how the new laws were an attempt to decolonize laws made during the British Era and address the change in perspective about how the modern society needs to revamp the Indian Criminal Justice and Process.

K.N. Basha, retired Judge of Madras High Court, and Naveed Mehmood Ahmad, senior resident fellow and lead, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, gave insights on the provisions of the new criminal laws and shared their thoughts about their implementation and practice.

On December 25, 2023, the President of India gave assent to the following three legislations – the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (to replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhinaya, 2023 (to replace the Indian Evidence Act, 1872).

These three are intended to transform or overhaul the Indian Criminal Justice system and have many inclusions/exclusions from past enactments.

