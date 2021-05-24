Semi-wholesalers at Koyambedu market allowed to function on rotation basis

CHENNAI

24 May 2021 23:35 IST

Traders warned against selling vegetables at abnormal prices

The wholesale market at Koyambedu will continue to function during the total lockdown as sales of vegetables have been permitted through mobile shops. About 30% of the semi-wholesalers have also been allowed to function daily on a rotational basis.

On Monday, sales were relatively dull as there was a drastic decline in the number of retailers visiting the market. Only about 3,000 tonnes of vegetables arrived at the market instead of the usual load of 5,000 tonnes as traders expected a fall in demand.

Advertising

Advertising

The Koyambedu Market Management Committee (MMC) has allowed a minimum of 400 semi-wholesalers to operate along with wholesale shops. Officials of the MMC said there were about 1,500 semi-wholesale shops in the market. About 30% of them would operate till noon. Only commercial vehicles would be allowed entry into the market and two-wheelers and cars have been prohibited.

G.D.Rajasekaran, president, Federation of All Associations’ of Koyambedu Periyar Market, said about 1,100 vehicles loaded with vegetables were sent out of the market for sale in the city. “We expect this to increase to 2,000 vehicles by Tuesday. Prices have also stabilised as there was a fall in demand,” he said.

For instance, carrot, brinjals and broad beans, which were sold for inflated prices on Sunday were available, for a cost within ₹20 a kg at the wholesale market. The federation has issued a warning to the traders who sold vegetables at an abnormal cost, he added.

The traders’ associations also plan to share wholesale costs of vegetables with Greater Chennai Corporation to help price control measures in the city. The Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu has also warned of stern action against traders who indulge in price gouging during the pandemic.