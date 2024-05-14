ADVERTISEMENT

Selvaraj laid to rest with full state honours

Published - May 14, 2024 09:11 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

The funeral of M. Selvaraj being held at Sithamalli village in Tiruvarur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The funeral of Nagapattinam Lok Sabha MP and the national council member of the Communist Party of India (CPI) M. Selvaraj was held with full state honours on Tuesday in Sithamalli village in Tiruvarur. Selvaraj died at a private hospital in the city on Monday, where he had been undergoing treatment for respiratory and kidney-related problems. K. Narayanan, national secretary of the CPI, R. Mutharasan, State secretary, DMK treasurer T.R. Baalu, and members of various political parties attended the funeral. A 21-gun salute was given by the State police.

