Selvaperunthagai urges Congress cadre to strengthen party and improve vote bank

Despite achieving a clean sweep in Tamil Nadu in the recent Lok Sabha election, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai, is currently on a tour across the State, speaking to the party cadre in a bid to rejuvenate and strengthen the party and improve it’s vote bank.

Weeks ago, Mr. Selvaperunthagai caused a bit of a stir when he asked, at the Congress party’s general body meeting, whether the party should contest alone and strengthen it’s structure or continue to be in an alliance, playing a second fiddle to the DMK in the INDIA bloc. The Congress cadre in the districts have complained that they were not being treated with respect by the DMK’s district office-bearers.

The comment caused a debate, but the fires were put-off quickly; though the problems continue to remain. Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said that the party needs “new blood and new faces” across Tamil Nadu. “We don’t want people who use their party post as a visiting card. We want to repair the party,” he said.

Senior leaders say that it can be done by appointing “young and ambitious” functionaries to important party posts across Tamil Nadu, with a promise of being given tickets in the upcoming election to local bodies and the State Assembly. Another main issue, many have pointed out, has been the lack of initiative in going toe-to-toe with Tamil Nadu State unit of the BJP led by K. Annamalai, with the DMK having to do most of the heavy lifting.

Recently, Mr. Selvaperunthagai engaged in an acrimonious back and forth discussion with BJP leader Annamalai over which party had inducted and protected well-known history-sheeters. Congress leaders in Tamil Nadu were surprised at the manner in which Mr. Selvaperunthagai responded to Mr. Annamalai, known for making provocative comments.

“People fear that they will be sent to prison. I come from the grassroots and I can face any case,” he said. Mr. Selvaperunthagai said that the Congress in Tamil Nadu will oppose the BJP and the RSS with renewed vigour.

“We oppose the RSS and the BJP. We are talking about why unemployment has not reduced, why petrol and diesel prices have not gone down as promised by them, why gas prices have gone up in the last 10 years?” he said. “We are ready to face the prison, if necessary. The details about the cases I am currently facing are there in my affidavit,” Mr. Selvaperunthagai said, adding, “As an organisation, we will oppose the BJP and its leader in Tamil Nadu. Over 100 places, across 77 party districts in the State, saw his effigies being burnt for his comments,” he said.

