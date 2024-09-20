GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Selvaperunthagai unfit to be TNCC president: BJP leader H. Raja

Published - September 20, 2024 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
H. Raja

H. Raja | Photo Credit: File photo

Congress leader K. Selvaperunthagai is unfit to continue as the president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), and the police must question him for his alleged involvement in the recent murder of BSP leader K. Armstrong, senior BJP leader H. Raja told mediapersons here on Friday.

“The BSP had written to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking the removal of Mr. Selvaperunthagai from the post of TNCC president for the latter’s alleged involvement in Armstrong’s murder. He should be questioned, and arrested,” Mr. Raja, who is currently the BJP State coordination committee convenor, said.

The senior BJP leader further said that Mr. Selvaperunthagai had joined the Congress as a last resort after switching four parties, and demanded a re-investigation into the auditor Pandiyan murder case. “...The murder of auditor Pandiyan, in which he [Mr. Selvaperunthagai was allegedly involved, should be re-investigated as the case was closed in a suspicious manner,” he added.

Mr. Raja also accused Mr. Gandhi of “hobnobbing with anti-India forces in foreign soil, and spreading false propaganda against the country.”

He demanded a thorough probe into the allegations of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on the use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus. Criticising the erstwhile Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government over incident, Mr. Raja called it an “unholy act”.

