Selvaperunthagai stages protest against Raja’s comments on Rahul Gandhi

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday led a protest here against BJP Tamil Nadu convenor H. Raja’s remark, calling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “anti-national”.

The Congress cadre would gherao Mr. Raja if he continued to speak in a similar manner, he warned.

Mr. Gandhi consistently speaks about world affairs, he said, adding: “Our leader goes to the U.S. and speaks to journalists about India. When asked about India, about China occupying 7000 sq km of India, should he say that our valorous Prime Minister, armed with an AK 47, had driven away Chinese soldiers? He [Mr. Gandhi] speaks the truth. He belongs to the family that developed India.....”

“However, can the heirs of those who betrayed India speak?,” Mr. Selvaperunthagai quipped.

He further said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi continued to live in the hearts of the people. “Does H. Raja’s ‘forefather’ Godse live in the hearts of the people?,” he asked.

