GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Selvaperunthagai stages protest against Raja’s comments on Rahul Gandhi

The Congress cadre would gherao Mr. Raja if he continued to speak in a similar manner, Selvaperunthagai warned.

Published - September 18, 2024 04:13 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
TNCC cadre staging a protest in Chennai on Tuesday against BJP leader H. Raja’s remark on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

TNCC cadre staging a protest in Chennai on Tuesday against BJP leader H. Raja’s remark on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday led a protest here against BJP Tamil Nadu convenor H. Raja’s remark, calling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “anti-national”.

The Congress cadre would gherao Mr. Raja if he continued to speak in a similar manner, he warned.

Mr. Gandhi consistently speaks about world affairs, he said, adding: “Our leader goes to the U.S. and speaks to journalists about India. When asked about India, about China occupying 7000 sq km of India, should he say that our valorous Prime Minister, armed with an AK 47, had driven away Chinese soldiers? He [Mr. Gandhi] speaks the truth. He belongs to the family that developed India.....”

“However, can the heirs of those who betrayed India speak?,” Mr. Selvaperunthagai quipped.

He further said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi continued to live in the hearts of the people. “Does H. Raja’s ‘forefather’ Godse live in the hearts of the people?,” he asked.

Published - September 18, 2024 04:13 am IST

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.