Selvaperunthagai seeks resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Published - September 12, 2024 11:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai on Thursday called for resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, amid row over non-release of funds to States including Tamil Nadu for not adopting the National Education Policy (NEP).

In a statement, he pointed out that schools joining the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme must implement the NEP.

“Since NEP is taking away State rights and designed in a way to indirectly impose Hindutva agenda, States, including Tamil Nadu, have been opposing it and refusing to join PM SHRI,” Mr. Selvaperunthagai said.

Mr. Pradhan and Tamil Nadu BJP leaders are criticising Tamil Nadu, he said.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai said Kendriya Vidyalayas in Tamil Nadu have joined the PM SHRI scheme.

However, he alleged that there have been no substantial improvement in the Kendriya Vidyalayas after joining the scheme.

According to him, Mr. Pradhan has been a failure as Education Minister. He should resign or Prime Minister Narendra Modi should dismiss him. The Centre must also pay special attention in upgrading Kendriya Vidyalayas, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said.

