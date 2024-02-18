ADVERTISEMENT

Selvaperunthagai named State Congress president, Rajesh Kumar new floor leader

February 18, 2024 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Congress floor leader in the Assembly, K. Selvaperunthagai, has been appointed as the president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC). He has replaced K.S. Alagiri, who assumed office in 2019.

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, who made the announcement on Saturday, placed on record the contributions of Mr. Alagiri. As Mr. Selvaperunthagai has been elevated to the post of party president, S. Rajesh Kumar, the deputy floor leader of the Congress, has been made the floor leader. Selvam, as he was known in the Dalit political circles, was an employee of the RBI and active in K. Krishnasamy’s Puthiya Tamizhagam. Later, he joined the VCK, headed by Thol. Thirumavalavan.

He later changed his name to Selvaperunthagai., and was elected to the Assembly. He fell out with Mr. Thirumavalavan, and later joined the Congress. He was elected from Sriperumbudur Assembly constituency in the 2021 election. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin congratulated Mr. Selvaperunthagai and Mr. Kumar.

Earlier, he contested unsuccessfully from Chengam and Sriperumpudur Assembly constituencies in the 2011 and 2016 elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US