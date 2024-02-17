GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Selvaperunthagai named State Congress president, Rajesh Kumar new floor leader

February 17, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader K. Selvaperunthagai. File

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader K. Selvaperunthagai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress floor leader in the Assembly, K. Selvaperunthagai, has been appointed as the president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC). He has replaced K.S. Alagiri, who assumed office in 2019.

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, who made the announcement on Saturday, placed on record the contributions of Mr. Alagiri.

As Mr. Selvaperunthagai has been elevated to the post of party president, S. Rajesh Kumar, the deputy floor leader of the Congress, has been made the floor leader. Selvam, as he was known in the Dalit political circles, was an employee of the Reserve Bank of India and active in K. Krishnasamy’s Puthiya Tamizhagam. After a difference of opinion with Dr. Krishnansamy, he joined the VCK, headed by Thol. Thirumavalavan.

He later changed his name to Selvaperunthagai.

He fell out with Mr. Thirumavalavan, and joined the Congress. He was elected from Sriperumbudur Assembly constituency in the 2021 election.

