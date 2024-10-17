GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Selvaperunthagai lauds T.N. govt. for swift handling of Chennai rains

The Public Works Department, Revenue Department, and the Greater Chennai Corporation promptly coordinated their efforts in an effective manner, he said

Published - October 17, 2024 04:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai

File photo of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai on Thursday (October 17, 2024) lauded the State government for its efforts in taking precautionary measures and swiftly handling the situation during the recent spell of rains in Chennai and its neighbouring districts.

In a statement, the Congress leader said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rainfall in Chennai and its neighbouring districts during the first spell of the northeast monsoon. Considering this, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, his Cabinet colleagues, and officials took several precautionary measures. The Public Works Department, Revenue Department, and the Greater Chennai Corporation promptly coordinated their efforts in an effective manner in ensuring that normalcy was brought back shortly after rain stopped.

“As the State government, with a long-term vision, had already completed the construction of stormwater drains in many areas, large scale inundation was avoided. Within a short while after rain stopped, the Corporation workers, Police and Fire and Rescue Service personnel jointly took measures to drain out stagnated water and ensure free movement of traffic in 21 underpasses in the city,” he said.

The State government conducted medical camps at several places, benefitting many residents. Even the Opposition was unable to criticise the government because of its commendable efforts in handling the situation during heavy rain, he added.

October 17, 2024

