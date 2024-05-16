ADVERTISEMENT

Selvaperunthagai flays Modi’s remark that previous Congress regimes wanted to allot 15% of Union budget for minorities

Published - May 16, 2024 08:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Prime Minister is playing divisive politics, he says

The Hindu Bureau

K.Selvaperunthagai during an election rally. File

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that the previous Congress-led UPA regime wanted to allocate 15% of the Union budget for minorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, he sought the evidence for Mr. Modi’s remarks and pointed out that the Congress election manifesto had promised equal rights and equal opportunities for all sections of people and safeguard the Constitution.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai alleged that the Prime Minister was playing divisive politics through his false propaganda and it won’t succeed.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also alleged that since the commencement of general elections, Mr. Modi had been making remarks against Muslims.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a recent interview, Mr. Modi said the day he resorted to divisive politics he would be unworthy of public life, Mr. Selvaperunthagai pointed out. “This shows Mr. Modi’s U-turn and the reason for this is the ploy to divide people has not been accepted,” he said.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai also expressed confidence that the INDIA alliance would emerge victorious and form the government at the Centre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US