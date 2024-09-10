ADVERTISEMENT

Selvaperunthagai endorses Rahul Gandhi’s demand for caste census

Published - September 10, 2024 12:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai on Monday endorsed the demand of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the Centre for a caste census along with the decadal census.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Mr. Selvaperunthagai charged that the Modi government in the Centre was preventing the caste census, even as the demand of Mr. Gandhi was gaining momentum among people.

The TNCC president said if the decadal census was conducted in 2021, the living conditions of the people and the poverty scenario in the country would have come to light.

“The Union government is delaying the process of conducting the decadal census only to hide the scenario for the past three years,” Mr. Selvaperunthagai claimed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US