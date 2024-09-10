Selvaperunthagai endorses Rahul Gandhi’s demand for caste census

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai on Monday endorsed the demand of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the Centre for a caste census along with the decadal census.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Mr. Selvaperunthagai charged that the Modi government in the Centre was preventing the caste census, even as the demand of Mr. Gandhi was gaining momentum among people.

The TNCC president said if the decadal census was conducted in 2021, the living conditions of the people and the poverty scenario in the country would have come to light.

“The Union government is delaying the process of conducting the decadal census only to hide the scenario for the past three years,” Mr. Selvaperunthagai claimed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.