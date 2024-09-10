GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Selvaperunthagai endorses Rahul Gandhi’s demand for caste census

Published - September 10, 2024 12:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai on Monday endorsed the demand of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the Centre for a caste census along with the decadal census.

In a statement, Mr. Selvaperunthagai charged that the Modi government in the Centre was preventing the caste census, even as the demand of Mr. Gandhi was gaining momentum among people.

The TNCC president said if the decadal census was conducted in 2021, the living conditions of the people and the poverty scenario in the country would have come to light.

“The Union government is delaying the process of conducting the decadal census only to hide the scenario for the past three years,” Mr. Selvaperunthagai claimed.

Published - September 10, 2024 12:21 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.