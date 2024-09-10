Selvaperunthagai endorses Rahul Gandhi’s demand for caste census

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai on Monday endorsed the demand of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the Centre for a caste census along with the decadal census.

In a statement, Mr. Selvaperunthagai charged that the Modi government in the Centre was preventing the caste census, even as the demand of Mr. Gandhi was gaining momentum among people.

The TNCC president said if the decadal census was conducted in 2021, the living conditions of the people and the poverty scenario in the country would have come to light.

“The Union government is delaying the process of conducting the decadal census only to hide the scenario for the past three years,” Mr. Selvaperunthagai claimed.