ADVERTISEMENT

Selvaperunthagai defends DMK government on investments

Published - July 02, 2024 12:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Monday defended Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visits abroad to attract investment proposals.

Addressing journalists at the TNCC headquarters in Chennai, he joined issue with BJP State president K Annamalai for criticising Mr. Stalin’s foreign visits.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai said he was a witness to the investments brought in by the DMK government into Tamil Nadu and dared Mr. Annamalai for a debate. “Let us teach him what is politics.” He wanted to know if Mr. Annamalai would justify Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits abroad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US