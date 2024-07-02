GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Selvaperunthagai defends DMK government on investments

Published - July 02, 2024 12:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Monday defended Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visits abroad to attract investment proposals.

Addressing journalists at the TNCC headquarters in Chennai, he joined issue with BJP State president K Annamalai for criticising Mr. Stalin’s foreign visits.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai said he was a witness to the investments brought in by the DMK government into Tamil Nadu and dared Mr. Annamalai for a debate. “Let us teach him what is politics.” He wanted to know if Mr. Annamalai would justify Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits abroad.

